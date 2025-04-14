Trending
Breaking News

Report: Sharks captain Couture to announce end of NHL career Tuesday

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

It appears to be the end of an era for the Sharks.

Veteran San Jose center Logan Couture will announce the end of his NHL career in a press conference on Tuesday at SAP Center, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Couture was selected by the Sharks with the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, debuting in the 2009-10 season, and played 14-plus seasons with San Jose before suffering a deep groin issue, specifically osteitis pubis, in January 2024. Couture has not played since, and missed the entire 2024-25 NHL season as he attempted to work his way back to the ice.

In 933 career games with San Jose, Couture, a two-time NHL All-Star, recorded 701 points (323 goals, 378 assists) while being named to the 2010-11 All-Rookie Team in his first full season with the Sharks.

Couture played a pivotal role in helping lead San Jose on numerous playoff runs from 2011-2019, including three Western Conference Finals appearances (2011, 2016, 2019) and one Stanley Cup (2016) appearance during his tenure.

The 36-year-old is beloved by Sharks fans, and now appears to be hanging up his skates after a stellar career in San Jose.

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks PressConf 5 hours ago

Warsofsky assesses Sharks' OT loss to Canucks in road finale

Sharks Analysis 5 hours ago

Sharks' losing streak hits 10 games after overtime loss to Canucks

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking News
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us