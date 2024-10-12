Mason ties 49ers record in franchise's best rushing game since 2019

Jordan Mason tied a 49ers franchise record after another solid rushing performance in San Francisco's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Mason’s 73 rushing yards put him at 609 on the season, tied with Carlie Garner for the most in San Francisco history through six games, per the 49ers.

The 49ers' 228 total rushing yards are the most for the team since they ran for 232 yards against the Carolina Panthers on Oct 27, 2019.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The boys were moving 💨 pic.twitter.com/D5ursgIoaC — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 11, 2024

Mason has been solid in the backfield as Christian McCaffrey deals with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, but now the undrafted back is dealing with an injury of his own.

The 25-year-old sustained a sprained AC joint during the first half of Thursday’s game and played just one snap in the second half.

The ground-and-pound approach opened plenty of passing windows for Brock Purdy as the 49ers won a crucial NFC West game over the Seahawks.

After a series of uneven games, San Francisco went back to its proven success formula of playing aggressive defense and running the ball to control the clock. Thanks to the elite pass-rushing skills of Nick Bosa, the 49ers intercepted Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith twice and iced the game with a series of strong runs.

Now, the 49ers will look to keep the momentum going as the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs come to town on Oct. 20. Expect a healthy dose of San Francisco's ground game, whether it's Mason or rookie Isaac Guerendo.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast