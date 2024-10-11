Bosa had unreal pressure rate in 49ers' win vs. Seahawks

Nick Bosa put unbelievable pressure on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the 49ers' 36-24 win on Thursday night.

Per Next Gen Stats, Bosa had 14 pressures against the Seahawks, tied for the most by a pass rusher during the last four seasons. The performance matched his career high from a game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bosa’s relentless attack was too much for Seattle right tackle Stone Forsythe, who was responsible for giving up 11 QB pressures.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bosa accumulated 11 of his 14 pressures against Seahawks RT Stone Forsythe across 27 matchups.



Forsythe allowed 7 pressures on 18 pass blocking snaps in the first half, the most pressures allowed in a first half by any offensive lineman in a game this season.#SFvsSEA | @49ers — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 11, 2024

The constant pressure forced plenty of errant throws from Smith, who was intercepted twice by San Francisco’s secondary. The bounce-back performance from Bosa and the rest of the defense was exactly what the 49ers needed after an uneven start to the season.

The 26-year-old has become one of the NFL's elite pass rushers, capable of wrecking an opposing team's game plan in seconds.

Nick Bosa has 7 games with 10+ pressures since he entered the NFL in 2019, per @NextGenStats.



No other player has more than 4 such games over that span.@NFLPlus #FTTB — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) October 11, 2024

After dropping two divisional games to the Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco had to show up in a big way against Seattle or stare down an 0-3 NFC West record. Thankfully for the 49ers, they responded and played one of their most complete games of the season on both sides of the ball.

While the 49ers found the right recipe for success on Thursday night, a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs next week looms large.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be a much tougher assignment for Bosa and the rest of the defense, as he is 3-0 against San Francisco, including two Super Bowl victories.

Still, if Bosa can replicate his impressive pressure rate, that would go a long way to reigning in Kansas City’s offense and giving San Francisco the chance at the victory.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast