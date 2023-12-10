Source: Veteran cornerback Verrett to join 49ers practice squad

SANTA CLARA — Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett has agreed to rejoin the 49ers as a member of the team’s practice squad, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday.

Verrett worked out for the 49ers on Nov. 16, and the club offered him a spot on the practice squad at that point. Verrett took some time to consider whether he wished to continue his NFL career.

Verrett recently informed 49ers general manager John Lynch of his decision to sign with the 49ers, the source said.

Verrett, 32, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2014, but has endured one injury after another. In 10 years, Verrett has appeared in only 40 games with 36 starts.

He appeared in 15 games (14 starts) for the 49ers from 2019 to 2021. In November of 2022, Verrett sustained a torn Achilles tendon in practice that ended his season. He was returning from a torn ACL that he sustained in the 2021 season opener at Detroit.

Verrett agreed to join the 49ers before starting cornerback Charvarius Ward sustained a groin injury in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Verrett spent several weeks earlier this season on the Houston Texans' practice squad