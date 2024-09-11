49ers' Moody awarded NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor

Jake Moody was recognized by the NFL for his monster game on "Monday Night Football" against the New York Jets.

The 49ers' second-year kicker was awarded the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his performance in San Francisco's 32-19 win over New York at Levi's Stadium.

Money Moody 🤑 pic.twitter.com/HJ6asOFONx — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 11, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 24-year-old was an eye-popping 6 for 6 on field-goal attempts and made two extra-point attempts to give him 20 total points scored on Monday night.

Moody's six field goals are tied for the most in a single game in franchise history with Robbie Gould, Jeff Wilkins and Ray Wersching.

The University of Michigan product, whom the 49ers selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, made 84 percent of his field-goal attempts and 98.4 percent of his extra-point attempts in the regular season last year before drilling big kicks throughout San Francisco's playoff run, including a then-record 55-yard field goal in Super Bowl LVIII before Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker eventually broke his record in the same game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast