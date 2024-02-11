Moody kicks longest field goal in Super Bowl history with 55-yard make

Rookie kicker Jake Moody etched his name into the NFL history books in the second quarter of the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

With San Francisco facing a fourth-and-14 at the Kansas City 37-yard line, coach Kyle Shanahan opted to send Moody out to attempt a 55-yard field goal.

The Michigan product drilled the kick through the uprights, setting the record for the longest field goal make in Super Bowl history.

Jake Moody breaks the Super Bowl record for longest field goal with this 55-yard boot 😱 pic.twitter.com/QLGbrBkiwM — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

The previous Super Bowl record was a 54-yard field goal by Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Moody's record kick gave the 49ers a 3-0 lead, finally putting points on the board after San Francisco outgained Kansas City by over 100 yards in the opening quarter.

The 49ers' rookie kicker is now two-for-two on playoff field goal attempts from 50-plus yards.