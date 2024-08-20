Cowing credits Taylor, Shanahan for his early 49ers success

SANTA CLARA — Being a rookie receiver for the 49ers can be a daunting task, but Jacob Cowing has taken advantage of the knowledge and experience from his teammates and coaches during his transition to the NFL.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan demands a lot from his young receivers, and Cowing is no different. The Arizona product already has been spotted at all three receiver positions and as a punt returner this summer. In the 49ers' 16-10 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the rookie had a standout showing.

“It felt amazing,” Cowing told NBC Sports Bay Area after the game. “Going into this game, I had a lot of confidence with the week of practice and then the coaching staff helping me out with plays, and my teammates, too. Very welcoming, very uplifting. They really helped me boost my confidence going into this game.”

Cowing caught four of his five targets for 51 yards, including a 38-yard deep pass from quarterback Joshua Dobbs at the end of the first half to set up San Francisco’s lone touchdown. The young receiver has been on the practice field with all four quarterbacks on the roster, which exemplifies Cowing’s adaptability.

“It’s the same in practice,” Cowing said. “It’s the same kind of thing. You bounce around with different quarterbacks, so you kind of get a feel for how each quarterback goes about their business on the field, how they throw, and how they connect.

“With every quarterback I was playing with, I knew the style, when to expect the ball, and how to expect it. It was a good feeling the whole time.”

After arriving in Santa Clara as the 49ers' fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cowing went straight to work until a hamstring strain sidelined the speedy wideout during training camp. Now, back in the mix, all of the classroom work Cowing went through is paying off.

The rookie credits teammate Trent Taylor not only as a resource in punt returns, but as a receiver. The eight-year NFL veteran has helped Cowing try to meet Shanahan’s expectations on the field. Having been a rookie in the same system in 2017, Taylor knows exactly what his young counterpart is going through.

“He’s helped me out tremendously,” Cowing said of Taylor. “He is a guy I can go to, very open, and a guy I can ask questions any time. He’s a very genuine guy that wants to see me succeed and wants to help me reach my full potential. I appreciate Trent for being there for me.”

What might set Cowing apart is his enjoyment of the high bar set by Shanahan. The rookie appears to be thriving under the expectations of his head coach.

“I understand his view point and his coaching behind all that,” Cowing said. “He expects a lot from us, and I like that. I like a challenge. I like a coach who can challenge receivers and challenge me.

“I’m always up for a challenge, so having a coach like that, that gets that out of me and continues to want me to strive for greatness, I think we can go a long ways with that.”

Cowing will have another chance to show he has the ability to be a key component of the 49ers' offense Friday night, when San Francisco plays its final preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. PT.

