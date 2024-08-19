Cowing impresses 49ers teammates with big preseason game vs. Saints

SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t a high-powered showing from the first-team offense in the 49ers’ 16-10 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, but Jacob Cowing made sure his presence was known.

The rookie wide receiver caught four of his five targets for a team-leading 51 receiving yards, but it might have been the 19-yard jet sweep that caught everyone off guard. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who had a front-row seat from the sidelines was more than impressed by Cowing’s speed around the corner.

“He was crazy today,” Lenoir told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I ain’t going to lie. He’s so fast, man. On that jet sweep, that was crazy. He got the ball and everybody had an angle and he was just outrunning angles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I was so shocked because I haven’t seen him on a jet sweep. We did one in the walkthrough but I didn’t really see it come together because we were jogging.”

Lenoir shared that Cowing hasn’t only been seeking advice from the vets in his own position room, but has been getting notes from defenders covering him as well. Lenoir has been a willing resource for the young receiver.

Cowing also impressed Lenoir with the biggest play of the game — a 38-yard bomb from Josh Dobbs late in the second quarter. The rookie was closely covered by Saints cornerback Rejzohn Wright but had enough separation to make a clean catch, setting up the club for their only touchdown of the game.

“I don’t even know how he tracked that,” Lenoir said. “I thought it was going all the way out, and he came down with it. I was like ‘Oh my God.’ He was amazing tonight. Today he put it together.”

There is a wealth of talent in the 49ers' wide receivers room with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and fellow rookie Ricky Pearsall, but Cowing could solidify his spot as a punt returner for the club.

Fellow returner Trent Taylor shared how he has been impressed with his younger counterpart.

“I think he’s done really well so far,” Taylor told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He was playing multiple positions today which as a rookie that’s never easy, because it’s hard just to learn one position as a rookie. I think he’s doing a really good job.”

If Cowing can continue on his current trajectory, he could become an important weapon for the 49ers' offense. The Arizona product has the speed to stretch the field and force opposing defenses to play on their heels.

Lenoir believes the 5-foot-9 speedster could be a problem to defend.

“I would say he’s one of the most important covers,” Lenoir said. “Just because he’s so fast and he’s so small so it’s kind of hard to really touch him. You have to be really strategic with him. You can’t just line up and open the gate on him, he’s too fast for that. He can be a serious weapon for sure.”

Cowing’s next chance to show what he's capable of will be on Friday night when the 49ers travel to Las Vegas for their final preseason game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast