With a nudge from Kittle, Taylor reprises 49ers return role

SANTA CLARA — George Kittle was persistent.

Over the course of a couple of weeks this spring, Kittle kept suggesting to his workout partner, Trent Taylor, he should get in touch with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

After all, Ray-Ray McCloud, who handled the 49ers’ return duties for the past two seasons, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent.

The 49ers had a void at the position, and Taylor has proven to be a reliable return man throughout his NFL career.

“It started with George, really,” Taylor told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He was the one who mentioned (the 49ers) were looking for a new punt returner. He kept getting on to me, ‘Dude, just text Kyle.’

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know about that.’”

It was a daily occurrence as Kittle and Taylor trained in Nashville during the offseason. Taylor eventually gave in, and he's glad he did.

“I finally did it,” Taylor said, “And Kyle got right back to me: ’Thanks for texting; I’ll get back to you in a few days.’”

Three days later, Taylor said he got a call from his agent, who told him the 49ers had sent a contract proposal. Taylor accepted the one-year deal, and he officially returned to where his NFL career began in 2017.

“I didn’t know that’s the kind of thing that it took," Taylor said. "But luckily George kept telling me to do it, so I did it."

Taylor appears to be fitting in quite well with his new/old club.

On Thursday, he made the best catch through the first five practices of camp with a diving grab over the middle of a Brock Purdy pass. On Monday, he caught two touchdown passes during a red-zone period.

“I love having Trent back here,” Shanahan said. “Trent can help out anywhere. Trent’s such a good football player. The moment’s never too big for him. He knows the offense well. He can hop in at all three (receiver) spots, compete his ass off in anything he does. And he’s very valuable as a returner, too.”

Taylor might offer value to the 49ers even if a spot on the 53-man roster is not in the cards at the beginning of the season. Shanahan suggested Taylor's versatility could initially earn a spot on the practice squad. Taylor would be a candidate to get elevated for games if the 49ers need him as a receiver or to handle returns.

This is a lot different than Taylor’s first experience with the 49ers, when he was a youngster that was virtually assured a spot on the team.

Kittle and Taylor were fifth-round picks in the first draft of the Shanahan-John Lynch regime. In their rookie seasons, Kittle and Taylor caught 43 passes apiece. Kittle had 515 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor had 430 yards and two touchdowns.

The future appeared bright for both players. And, sure enough, Kittle’s better days were ahead of him, as he set the then-NFL record for receiving yards with a tight end in 2018.

But Taylor’s career was mostly derailed due to injuries. First, he underwent offseason back surgery in 2018. The following summer, Taylor sustained a fractured foot. Complications set in, and he missed the entire season while undergoing five surgeries.

Taylor never was able to approach his first-year production in his final two seasons with the 49ers. When he became an unrestricted free agent in 2021, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It took me a little bit longer to get back to 100 percent,” Taylor said. “It was a mutual departure. I knew I needed a fresh start. I knew they (the 49ers) were kind of done with me. I wasn’t producing the way I should be, so it was understood.”

Taylor, a sure-handed return man during his recent seasons with the Bengals and Chicago Bears, is again getting a fresh start. This time, it’s with a trip back to where it all began.

“Going to Cincinnati and Chicago, you realize that being at a great organization means a lot,” Taylor said. “If I had multiple offers from other places, I probably would’ve come here for less money because I know the kind of people in this organization and the friendships I have here. I love being back.”

Brandon Aiyuk has yet to practice while he’s embroiled in a contract dispute. Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was cleared Monday after being on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury. Another rookie, Jacob Cowing, is expected to miss 10 days with a hamstring injury.

Those absences have provided Taylor with significant practice time. And, thus far, he has taken advantage of his chances.

“I know I have to prove myself,” Taylor said. “I’m no longer their drafted rookie, so they’re not going to give me all these opportunities. I have to make sure I prove I have what it takes with every opportunity I get.”

