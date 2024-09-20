49ers vs. Rams injury report: Kittle doubtful for Week 3 game

SANTA CLARA – It’s looking increasingly like the 49ers will be without tight end George Kittle for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Kittle did not practice for a second consecutive day and wasn’t seen during the media access time Friday.

Afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle is doubtful to play because of a lingering hamstring injury he suffered in practice earlier this week.

“Him and (Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward) were sore after practice. A number of guys are,” Shanahan told reporters after practice at Levi’s Stadium. “They came in Thursday still sore and same (thing) today with Kittle.”

Ward (hamstring, knee) was back at practice, as was edge rusher Nick Bosa (ribs). The two were full participants in individual position drills during media access and were listed as questionable to play against the Rams.

Instead of Sunday’s game being a battle between two NFC West rivals, it’s looking more and more like it’ll be a game of attrition. The Rams are severely banged up across the board, and the 49ers’ injury list is a long one.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is on Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury and has yet to make his 2024 debut. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) already had been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Those are critical missing pieces as the 49ers try to get back on track after last week’s lopsided loss to the Vikings.

San Francisco’s offense has held up fairly well without McCaffrey but the pressure will mount without Samuel and if Kittle is unable to go. Defensively, it would be a huge blow if Bosa and Ward can’t play either.

Bosa is the engine that fuels the 49ers pass rush while Ward is coming off the best season of his career and is an anchor in the secondary.

49ers injury report

OUT

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf)

DOUBTFUL

Tight end George Kittle (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

Defensive end Nick Bosa (rib)

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring, knee)

Rams injury report

OUT

TE Davis Allen (back)

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Bobby Brown (ankle)

CB Cobie Durant (toe)

K Joshua Karty (groin)

