How to watch 49ers-Seahawks Week 14 NFL game live online, on TV

The last time they met, the 49ers ate turkey. But this time San Francisco needs to be aware of the trap.

It's been two weeks since the 49ers routed the Seahawks 31-13 under the lights in Seattle, which was followed by a 42-19 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles.

But in the same stretch, the Seahawks lost 41-35 on the road to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They'll have the extra days of rest and extra motivation to win after falling to 6-6, with the revival of the Los Angeles Rams also one to watch.

Can the 49ers avoid a trap game after an emotional win in Philly and keep the vibes flowing? Here's how to watch their home match against Seattle in Week 14 to find out:

When is the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 14 game?

The 49ers and Seahawks will meet on Sunday, Dec. 10.

What time is the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 14 game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 14 game

The 49ers vs. Seahawks game will air on FOX. FOX's top broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are back on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at noon PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area. "49ers Postgame Live" will air on NBC Sports Bay Area for one hour immediately after the game.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 14 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 14?

It's looking like an overcast day of football in Santa Clara. NBC Bay Area is predicting mostly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees on Sunday, with winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Five players to watch in 49ers-Seahawks Week 14

LB Dre Greenlaw: Greenlaw's third-quarter ejection in Philly likely did not sit well with the standout linebacker. He should come out with a chip on his shoulder and wreak havoc on Seattle, as long as he stays composed.

RBs Kenneth Walker III/Zach Charbonnet: Seattle's top two running backs are on the injury report, but both shouldn't miss the game. Whoever is available will need to have a big outing to aid Geno Smith's passing game, which wasn't the case on Thanksgiving. If they don't, it could be a long day.

DB Charvarius Ward: Is Ward the most underrated corner in the league? He surely has a case, especially as the league leader in pass breakups. He was stellar against DK Metcalf last time out, as the wideout caught just three passes on nine targets for 32 yards. Ward must keep up the intensity, along with rising partner Ambry Thomas.

DB Riq Woolen: On the other hand, Seattle's second-year corner did not show up in the first meeting. He was even benched early on. How will the Seahawks' secondary respond this time around? Or are the 49ers' receivers just too physical?

WR Brandon Aiyuk: Deebo Samuel walked the walk in Philly and enjoyed his first statement game of the season. His partner, Aiyuk, wasn't as loud though his catches were instrumental. You can't contain all of San Francisco's weapons when healthy. Maybe it's Aiyuk, who caught the game-sealing touchdown on Thanksgiving, who dominates this week.