Ejected Eagles staffer met with 49ers GM Lynch after game

A bizarre encounter between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles staffer Dom DiSandro that led to the pair's ejection during the third quarter of San Francisco's blowout win Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field has the football world buzzing.

After one of the strangest altercations you will ever see during an NFL game, DiSandro spoke with 49ers general manager John Lynch to explain the situation, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

"Postgame, DiSandro spoke to 49ers general manager John Lynch to kind of explain what happened there," Garafolo said Monday on From The Insiders. "I know Nick Sirianni apologized at his postgame press conference and the conversation between DiSandro and Lynch ended on a good note. I'm told they dapped it up and moved on. I know some folks with the 49ers were not happy with how things went as far as a security person getting involved with the situation."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus and @nflnetwork: #Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro spoke to #49ers GM John Lynch after yesterday’s game and explained he was trying to keep the peace with Dre Greenlaw. pic.twitter.com/VnGYzK2xz0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2023

After the game 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was irate with DiSandro's involvement in the scuffle that saw one of his star players removed from Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

"I hope I didn't embarrass myself too bad," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "I didn't get to see it all from where I'm at but when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff, I just can't believe someone uninvolved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy's face."

"I just can't believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that, and put their hands in our guy's face."



Shanahan gives his thoughts on the Greenlaw incident pic.twitter.com/sMEbjHInBd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2023

The league office will look at the incident between Greenlaw and DiSandro, and a follow-up with the Eagles is expected this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL is reviewing the sideline incident between 49ers’ LB Dre Greenlaw and Eagles Head of Security Dom DiSandro, per the league office. There is expected to be follow-up with the Eagles this week. pic.twitter.com/Wiw7phzv5r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast