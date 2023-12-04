49ers dealing with several injuries after win vs. Eagles

The 49ers left Philadelphia with a 42-19 win over the Eagles, but also with a few injuries that could affect them for a game or two.

Ross Dwelley suffered a high ankle sprain that will sideline the tight end for at least a few weeks, Kyle Shanahan said via conference call Monday.

The head coach has not heard from general manager John Lynch about the team being interested in free-agent tight end Zach Ertz, and thus does not believe that would be a possibility for the team in the near future.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead continues to deal with an unspecified foot injury as well as a knee issue that resulted from Sunday’s game. Shanahan didn't detail if the veteran will miss time as the 49ers are awaiting more information.

“He had to gut it out,” Shanahan said of Armstead after the game. “I think he went out in the second half. He was in and out throughout the game, but I was told he was officially out and done, I want to say, early in the fourth quarter.”

Spencer Burford suffered a knee injury after the game, but not the same knee that kept him off the field off the field in Week 12. The offensive guard does have a chance to play in the team's next game facing the Seattle Seahawks, but if he is unavailable, Jon Feliciano could step in.

“He had a real good week at practice,” Shanahan said of Burford. “We wanted to see how healthy he was during the week and once he put all three of those days together, we felt really good about his tape. We didn’t go into it planning on keeping Jon out.

“We still planned on him playing some. We were going to take it series by series, and Spencer held his own and did a good job and didn’t see any setbacks from his previous weeks, so we left it that way and thought he had a good game.”

Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., who was on the field for 12 special teams plays, suffered a hamstring injury that likely will sideline the rookie for at least one game.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who sat out of Sunday’s game with a rib injury remains day-to-day. If the return specialist can not play on Sunday, the club could look to Deebo Samuel for kickoff returns and rookie Ronnie Bell for their punt returns as they did in Philadelphia.

