How to watch 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 NFL game live online, on TV

The 49ers are no longer the hunters.

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, San Francisco jumped over the former for the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco also became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth after the New York Giants' late win versus the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Now the pressure is on to keep the momentum rolling. Win the next four games and the 49ers will clinch that important first-round bye come January.

Up next? The 3-10 Arizona Cardinals, who are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. But the 49ers have motivation themselves as a win will see them seal the NFC West.

Here's how to catch the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 game:

When is the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 15 game?

The 49ers and Cardinals will meet on Sunday, Dec. 17.

What time is the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 15 game?

Kick-off time from State Farm Stadium in Arizona is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 15 game

49ers-Cardinals will air on CBS. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 15 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, CBS.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, CBS Sports mobile app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 15?

State Farm Stadium has a retractable roof, but it likely won't come into play on Sunday. NBC Bay Area is forecasting a high of 75 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

5 key players to watch in 49ers-Cardinals Week 15

DT Javon Kinlaw: With Arik Armstead out and Javon Hargrave questionable, the 49ers are getting thin in the trenches. Kinlaw, along with Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis, will be imperative in the middle to slow Arizona's offense.

RB James Conner: Arizona has been a run-first team all season. Kyler Murray's return over Joshua Dobbs hasn't shuffled its approach. Conner is coming off a strong 25-rush, 105-yard, two-touchdown outing in a road win versus Pittsburgh. With the extra week off, the Cardinals will look to get him going to aid Murray.

RB Christian McCaffrey: CMC loved a good touchdown in the 35-16 Week 4 home win versus Arizona. He scored four touchdowns after rushing for 106 yards on 20 carries for three scores and hauling in seven catches for 71 yards and a score. Keep feeding him.

S Budda Baker: Baker loves to show out versus the 49ers, as he's done multiple times throughout his career. Can he help make some impact plays for a Cardinals secondary that hasn't fared well at all in the passing game?

QB Brock Purdy: If the youngster wants to keep strengthening his MVP case, Sunday will provide a solid opportunity to do so. Last time versus Arizona, Purdy completed 20 of 21 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown. As aforementioned, the Cardinals' pass defense ranks low on several important metrics, namely opponent completion percentage in which they are dead last (69.92%). Let Purdy, who is completing 70.2% of his passes, cook.