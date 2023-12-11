CMC joins elite company after epic showing in 49ers' win vs. Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey's transcendent performance during the 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium included an eye-popping milestone that vaulted the star running back into elite company.

McCaffrey eclipsed the 10,000 career scrimmage-yards mark against Seattle, passing the prestigious milestone in just his 88th career game. That made McCaffrey just the seventh player in NFL history to record 10,000 scrimmage yards and 75-or-more touchdowns in the first 90 games of their career.

The only other players to accomplish that feat are Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Eric Dickerson, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and likely a soon-to-be Hall of Famer in Adrian Peterson.

McCaffrey began Sunday's win over the Seahawks with a bang, recording a 72-yard rush on the game's first play from scrimmage, which was San Francisco's longest rushing play of the season and longest overall since Raheem Mostert had an 80-yard touchdown run in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

The superstar running back carried the ball 16 times for 145 yards in the 49ers' victory over the Seahawks, giving McCaffrey a league-leading five games with 100-or-more rushing yards this season.

It was the 20th time in McCaffrey's career he rushed for 100-or-more yards, ranking fifth among all running active running backs. Even more impressive, it was the 8th time McCaffrey surpassed that mark in just 24 regular-season games with the 49ers, after recording 12 such games in 67 appearances with the Carolina Panthers from 2017-2022.

McCaffrey's remarkable efficiency this season despite a robust workload is jarring, with the superstar offensive weapon logging an impressive 5.8 yards per touch despite pacing the NFL with a league-high 278 touches.

The All-Pro running back is on pace for over 2,000 scrimmage yards this season, becoming the first 49ers player to rush for over 1,000 yards since Frank Gore in 2014. McCaffrey's presence has turned San Francisco's offense into a bonafide juggernaut as 49ers fans relish every moment of witnessing a Hall-of-Fame caliber player operating in the prime of their illustrious career.

