49ers clinch playoff berth after Packers fall to Giants

With four weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the 49ers clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a little help from the New York Giants.

San Francisco didn't have to wait until Week 15 to secure a trip to the postseason as the Giants' 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" at MetLife Stadium resulted in the 49ers clinching a playoff berth.

The 49ers are the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Francisco improved to 10-3 on the season after its 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. And after the Dallas Cowboys handled business against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" with a convincing 33-13 victory, the 49ers became the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Clinchmas came early.



Tickets for a potential home playoff game will go on sale to the general public tomorrow 12/12 at 1 PM PT. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2023

The 49ers entered Week 14 with a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win against Seattle, and if the Minnesota Vikings lost, the Packers lost or either the Vikings or Packers tied.

Minnesota's win over the Las Vegas Raiders left New York as San Francisco's final hope to wrap up a playoff spot in Week 14 -- and the Giants delivered.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast