49ers face D-tackle injury concerns for Sunday game vs. Cards

The 49ers have health concerns with both of their starting defensive tackles.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sustained a hamstring injury in the 49ers’ 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He played 28 of the 49ers’ 59 snaps.

“He might have a chance later in the week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “We’ll just have to monitor it to see how this week goes.”

Arik Armstead was inactive for the game Sunday due to foot and knee issues, and he is not expected to be available for when the 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“(Armstead is) likely to be in the same boat this week as last week,” Shanahan said.

Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens would likely be next in line to start if both Hargrave and Armstead are unavailable. Kalia Davis saw significant action on Sunday. The 49ers could also elevate T.Y. McGill from the practice squad, if needed.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward appears to have avoided a long-term injury. He played just four snaps before exiting with a groin injury. Shanahan said there is a chance that Ward could be able to return to practice later in the week and be available for when the 49ers play their Week 15 game at the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers also have some concerns at linebacker. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is day to day with hip and ankle conditions, Shanahan said.

The team’s No. 3 linebacker Oren Burks is battling knee tendinitis and is expected to miss “a couple of weeks,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers believe there is a good chance right guard Spencer Burford (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and cornerback Darrell Luter (hamstring) are available to return to action this week.

Tight end Ross Dwelley continues to make progress after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

