How 49ers grade in NFLPA's 2023 season report card

The 49ers graded out well on and off the field during the 2023 NFL season, which is a testament to the organization's star-studded roster, strong team culture and impressive facilities built and maintained over the years.

San Francisco ranked sixth overall among the 32 teams in the NFL Players Association team report cards, which is an annual survey conducted by players who are asked to grade different components of their team's staff and facilities.

The five teams who received higher overall grade averages than San Francisco are the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's how 49ers players graded the organization and its facilities:

Treatment of Families: A- (2nd)

They do offer a family room at the stadium

They provide daycare on gamedays

Food/Cafeteria: A- (3rd)

They rank 4th overall in food taste

They rank 3rd overall in food freshness

Nutritionist/Dietician: B+ (8th)

96% of players feel like they get an individualized plan (3rd overall)

Locker Room: B+ (7th)

93% of players feel like the locker room is big enough (11th overall)

96% of players feel like they have enough room in their individual lockers (4th overall)

Training Room: C (24th)

92% of players feel they have enough full-time trainers (12th overall)

94% of players feel they have enough full-time physical therapists (4th overall)

Only 56% of players feel they have enough hot tub space (29th overall)

Only 62% of players feel they have enough cold tub space (28th overall)

Many players feel that the training room is too small and they are restricted in what they can do

Training Staff: B- (21st)

88% of players feel like they receive enough one-on-one treatment (13th overall)

The players feel that the training staff moderately contributes to their success (26th overall)

Weight Room: B+ (11th)

The players feel that they have good quality equipment in their weight room (11th overall)

The players feel that they have more than enough space in their weight room (10th overall)

Strength Coaches: B+ (16th)

90% of players feel like they get an individualized plan (21st overall)

The players feel that their strength coaches significantly contribute to their success (15th overall)

Team Travel: C+ (13th)

94% of the players feel like they have a comfortable amount of personal space during flights (5th overall)

They are one of seven teams in the league that require some of their players to have roommates the night before a game

Head Coach: A (7th)

91% of players feel the head coach is efficient with their time (16th overall)

The players feel that Kyle Shanahan is very willing to listen to the locker room (14th overall)

Ownership: A- (10th)

Club CEO Jed York receives a rating of 9.1/10 from 49ers players when considering his willingness to invest into the facilities (10th overall)

The 49ers graded out well for the most part, but one area that players believe could be better is the training facility, with the training room and staff receiving C and B- grades (24th and 21st overall) respectively.

"The one area that survey respondents believe needs to be prioritized going forward is the training room," the NFLPA wrote. "The room itself is small with a limited number of treatment tables. Also, the hot/cold tubs are very small, which limits the players’ ability to comfortably use them to either warm up or recover."

The annual feedback from players is important and allows NFL teams an opportunity to improve their staff and facilities to create an environment current and future players want to be a part of.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast