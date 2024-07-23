How 49ers star Kittle feels after dramatic offseason weight loss

SANTA CLARA — George Kittle is the epitome of unbridled joy, but even the 49ers' most jubilant player has moments that test his trademarked enthusiasm.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kittle detailed the dramatic weight loss he dealt with as a result of not being able to work out while rehabbing from core muscle surgery, revealing he dropped roughly 30 pounds below his preferred in-season weight.

"214 pounds, it was really fun," Kittle said. "It was awesome. My wife was like, 'What are you right now?' I was like, 'Thanks, sweetie. I feel great about myself right now.'

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I usually play the whole season around 242 to 245 [pounds], I got it back up to 243 this past week so I was excited about that, weight's all back," Kittle said. "It was kind of an odd offseason because I couldn't train the way I usually train, a lot of it was recovery. I was able to, through OTAs [in] June and July kind of get back into the rhythm I want to get back into. I feel prepared to start training camp.

Kittle on why he lost so much weight this offseason and how he gained it all back 😳 pic.twitter.com/hBidS4iZM3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 23, 2024

While the noticeable change in weight might be alarming on the surface, Kittle shared that he typically drops pounds at a rapid rate when he isn't regularly working out.

Despite the offseason roller coaster, Kittle remains in good spirits as he begins NFL training camp for the eighth time.

"I've always said if i'm not working out, I lose weight pretty fast," Kittle said. "I had the [AC joint] thing with my shoulder from the Super Bowl. Then from the surgery I couldn't really do any type of lifting. So, basically, I didn't really do a lot for seven weeks, so I lost a lot of weight. But after I got back in the gym, and I was able to start it back up, I got back to 230 [pounds] decently, then I gained 10 pounds these last four to six weeks. So I'm feeling pretty good about it."

Kittle previously shared he played the majority of the 2024 NFL season with the core muscle injury that led to the offseason surgery, offering a grueling glimpse into the reality of playing football at the highest level, and the tax it takes on your body.

Despite nursing a significant injury late into the season and well into the 2023 NFL playoffs, Kittle posted his third-career 1,000 yard season while taking home First-Team All-Pro honors. The veteran tight end finished with 65 receptions for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns -- impressive numbers when you consider the competition for targets in the 49ers' star-studded offense.

Kittle getting back on track before training camp begins is massive for the 49ers, as the eight-year NFL veteran still is among the most important chess pieces in the league. The 30-year-old's ability to impact the run game while being one of the NFL's most dynamic threats after the catch is an invaluable cog in San Francisco's potent offense.

The 49ers are 57-41nwhen Kittle plays since he entered the league in 2017, and 7-10 when San Francisco is without the services of its star tight end.

Kittle finished the 2023 season averaging a career-high 15.7 yards per reception, serving as a reliable safety valve for quarterback Brock Purdy. In fact, since Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback in December 2022, Kittle has seen one of the most productive stretches of his storied NFL career.

In 21 regular-season games started by Purdy, Kittle has recorded 87 catches for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per reception over that span.

Furthermore, Kittle has found the endzone at an unprecedented rate over his last two campaigns, logging 17 touchdowns across the 2022 and 2023 seasons after having 20 over his first five NFL seasons combined.

As San Francisco gears up for another season with Super Bowl dreams, Kittle's presence is valuable as any on the 49ers' star-studded roster, both for his on-field contributions and the boost he provides the locker room with his unparalleled glee day in and day out -- something that can't be understated during the long grind of an NFL season.

The good news for San Fra ncisco? Kittle's ,happiness is in full swing, and his impact on the gridiron is sure to follow as the 49ers hold their first training camp practice of the season on Wednesday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast