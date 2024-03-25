Kittle, Ward on track for 49ers training camp after offseason surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. — George Kittle and Charvarius Ward both underwent successful core muscle surgery this offseason, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday.

Lynch spoke to local Bay Area media while at the NFL Annual Meeting, noting that Kittle and Ward both should be ready to return to full action at the start of training camp. The organization will play it safe with their players during the earlier offseason program.

“[Ward will] probably be a training camp guy,” Lynch said. “He’s already moving. He’s doing great, he’s been around and he’s doing well with that. Kittle is on the same plan. That’s a conservative time. We could rush that but why in the offseason? They will be moving and things but in talking full action, that’s the expected time table.”

Ward confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area in February that he underwent the procedure after posting a photo of himself shortly after the surgery.

Ward suffered the injury in Week 14 after only four defensive snaps but was able to rehab and manage the injury through the rest of the season. The Pro Bowl corner played the majority of the 49ers' defensive snaps outside of their Week 18 contest, where most starters didn't play beyond the end of the first half.

There was no specific point of injury for Kittle, but it was something that had been bothering the tight end over time. The All-Pro decided it was in his best interest to have the procedure after the end of the season in order to give himself time to heal by the start of training camp.

“I’ve had that surgery myself when I was playing and it’s pretty high success rate of healing,” Lynch said. “It feels a lot better once you get it done because it hurts constantly having that core tugging at you.”

Caution during organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp will help prevent any complications in Kittle and Ward’s rehabilitation, and both should be available for the 49ers' Week 1 opener.

