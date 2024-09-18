Shanahan expects Hufanga to return from injury for 49ers-Rams

Ten months after Talanoa Hufanga sustained a season-ending ACL injury, the 49ers safety is set to make his return to the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The four-year veteran has been seen on the field in a limited fashion during the early portion of practice, but Hufanga will return to a full level participation on Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan said.

“Obviously always miss Huf out there,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “The big-play capability, how well he communicates, flying sideline to sideline. We are going to be pumped. He should get back this week, if everything goes right, and we’ve missed him.”

When on the field, Hufanga has been an effective contributor on defense, including earning All-Pro honors for his second season in 2022. Over his 42 games with the 49ers, the USC product has racked up 181 tackles — 129 solo, seven for a loss.

Hufanga also has created multiple turnovers, including two forced fumbles and seven interceptions — returning one for a touchdown.

While the star safety has been out of the game, second-year pro Ji’Ayir Brown has stepped up in his place. The Penn State product quickly has adapted to the NFL game and likely will be paired with Hufanga upon his return.

“It got Tig a lot of reps last year,” Shanahan said of Brown. “He had to step in in the middle of the year, and it got him a lot better.”

Hufanga has been a prominent mentor for the young safety, and the duo now looks to show what they can do on the field together on Sunday as long at the veteran does not experience any setbacks with his rehabilitation.

The two safeties had limited snaps on the field at the same time prior to Hufanga’s injury and potentially will play together against a depleted Rams receiving corps, which will be without both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

