49ers star Warner owns impressive tackle streak vs. Chiefs

The 49ers have lost four consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs, so they certainly will take any bragging rights they can ahead of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

As San Francisco seeks its first victory over Kansas City since 2014, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner will look to extend an impressive tackle streak he owns against the Chiefs during the Super Bowl LVIII rematch.

Warner is aiming for his fifth consecutive game against the Chiefs, including the postseason, with six or more tackles, per the NFL. The All-Pro recorded 13 during Super Bowl LVIII in February, six in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, seven in Super Bowl LIV and 11 in Week 3 of the 2018 campaign.

After four straight defeats -- and two Super Bowl losses -- at the hands of the Chiefs since he entered the league, Warner is looking forward to a tough matchup Sunday and believes both he and the 49ers have something to prove.

"I think this is an important game for us," Warner told KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Tuesday. "One, because of where we're at in the season. We haven't had the start that we would have wanted, but we got that win on Thursday night and put ourselves in a position to do everything we want to do going forward. And [two], we've got to prove to ourselves that we can win against great football teams in this league.

"The Chiefs are undefeated this year and still at the top of their game, and they've still got [Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes] back there and I have yet to beat them. I think I played against him maybe four times now and have let to beat him, so I think it's an important game for us to try and get over the hump and get this win."

Is the fifth time the charm?

Warner, in his seventh NFL season, currently is enjoying the best campaign of his career. Against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, Warner tied a career high with his fourth forced fumble of the 2024 NFL season, becoming just the second player since 2000 with four forced fumbles and six passes defensed in his team's first six games of the season.

San Francisco can say a lot with a win over Kansas City on Sunday. And while the league already knows about Warner's greatness, he can add even more to his résumé by sustaining his dominance against the Chiefs.

