Warner, Brown believe 49ers secondary can be one of NFL's best

Ji’Ayir Brown is convinced he and his teammates have the potential to make 49ers history.

The second-year safety shared with KNBR's "Papa and Lund" on Tuesday how San Francisco’s young defensive backfield has the ability to go down in history as one of the franchise’s all-time secondary units.

“Man, we can be great,” Brown said. "We can be great. I think we can be one of the best secondaries to come through here, honestly.”

But what exactly is a telling sign of a gifted 49ers backfield?

Brown points to the rookies, who have quickly adapted to the group’s standards and helped deliver a red-hot start for the secondary in training camp.

“Renardo Green coming and his mad courage is outstanding,” Brown added. “His ability to pick up concepts. [Malik] Mustapha is the same way. His ability to pick up concepts, ability to pick up the play. These guys learned the plays as soon as they came from rookie mini camp.

"They had this thing going. The sky's the limit for this secondary. It’s all about how much work we put in, the little details we follow and execute down the stretch.”

If Brown's comments weren’t complimentary enough, San Francisco’s team captain and defensive leader Fred Warner also voiced his support of the secondary, which, to him, is fueled by hard work and hunger to succeed.

“I’m really excited about the group, honestly,” Warner said. “You talk about guys who are hungry and motivated to be the best group in the country, in the world, really. [Brown] coming in this second year being a guy who is a vocal leader in the backend as a young guy. [Charvarius Ward] can go in there and get his nose dirty in the run game; Mr. Do It All on the outside lockdown corners, and a bunch of other guys who are trying to compete for that safety and nickel spot.

“I’m really excited about the group, really.”

Training camp is still young, but signs point to an already effective secondary being bolstered further in Santa Clara.

