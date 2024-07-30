49ers camp takeaways: Mixed bag for Purdy in team drills

SANTA CLARA — Things started well for Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense on Tuesday.

But when things went bad, things went very bad during the team’s sixth practice of training camp.

The defense had the upper hand a day earlier when the 49ers held their first padded practice of the summer. And it was more of the same on Tuesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are five takeaways from the 49ers’ day at training camp:

Purdy plays giveaway

There was a lot of breath wasted last summer talking about the number of interceptions Purdy threw during training camp.

Hey, why mess with what’s working? After all, Purdy had a season in which he was named the NFC Pro Bowl starter and finished fourth in the NFL MVP voting.

Well, it’s happening again.

Purdy followed up a three-interception day with four interceptions on Tuesday — all coming on his final five pass attempts of the day.

Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Purdy, who appeared to throw late for Deebo Samuel along the left sideline. After a run play, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles picked off Purdy on a pass intended for Jauan Jennings over the middle.

Jennings had a deep pass go through his hands a short time later that led to George Odum’s second pick in two days. On the next play, Deommodore Lenoir intercepted a pass at the sideline that would have gone for a pick-six. It also was Lenoir’s second interception in two days.

Before Purdy’s interception spree on Tuesday, linebacker Fred Warner dropped a would-be interception on a pass intended for Chris Conley. Warner had an interception on Monday.

The day started well for Purdy, who was announced as No. 28 on the list of the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2024.

Early in practice, Purdy connected on a beautiful 40-yard throw to Samuel down the left sideline over Isaac Yiadom and Brown that would have gone for a long touchdown.

His next three passes were nice throws, too. He zipped it to Samuel against Warner’s zone coverage. After completing a pass to George Kittle, Purdy feathered a deep pass to Christian McCaffrey against De’Vondre Campbell.

Pearsall takes first reps

Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall made the best catch of the day in his first full practice of training camp.

On his second snap during an 11-on-11 play, Pearsall went high over the middle to catch a pass of a Brandon Allen throw that was behind him. Pearsall’s in-breaking route came against the coverage of cornerback Darrell Luter.

However, Pearsall later failed to hold onto a high pass over the middle from undrafted rookie quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Pearsall had only a handful of 11-on-11 reps as the 49ers slowly are working him into the mix.

Pearsall was cleared Monday to begin practice off the non-football injury list. The team took it easy on Pearsall, who went through only individual drills on his first day back.

On Tuesday, Pearsall did not report any setbacks, so he advanced to the stage where he actually could begin to practice.

Pearsall, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, figures to have an opportunity to make an immediate contribution this season.

Finally, Latu is showing up

Tight end Cameron Latu had a rough rookie camp.

He struggled on the field, and his season ended before it even began due to a knee injury.

The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft did not take part in the offseason program but he has remained on the field through the first six practices of his second camp.

“A lot of times you go through camp and you have to get worse before you get better,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “But it's tough when you have a big injury like he did. He has been working his butt off to get back.”

Latu had receptions on back-to-back days but still does not look entirely comfortable as he battles for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Latu finds himself in a competition for backup roles behind George Kittle with veterans Logan Thomas, Eric Saubert, fellow second-year player Brayden Willis, Jake Tonges and undrafted rookie Mason Pline. The 49ers generally keep four tight ends on their 53-man roster.

Another day without Aiyuk, Williams

The 49ers’ sixth practice of training camp has come and gone, and two of their top offensive players have yet to step on the field. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains on the sideline as he awaits a resolution of his contract situation. He watched practice Tuesday from a golf cart a long distance away from the action.

Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams’ holdout continues. He now is subject to at least $300,000 in fines due to his failure to report to camp while remaining under contract to the team.

Shanahan believes Aiyuk will have an easier re-acclimation process when his contract situation is settled because he has remained around the team.

“I think it's always good to not get too far away from football,” Shanahan said. “At least he can be with his teammates here, in meetings, get some work with the strength and conditioning coaches, things like that. Hopefully when things work out, it just makes it a little bit of a smoother transition.”

Moody looks like established vet

Kicker Jake Moody has gotten off to a good start in training camp now that there’s not even a question that the job is his.

Although he never was in jeopardy of losing the job a year ago, veteran Zane Gonzalez was in camp to share the field goal reps.

Moody has no reason to look over his shoulder this summer, and he clearly looks more comfortable as he approaches his second season, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider said.

Moody had another two successful long kicks on Tuesday. Afterward, Shanahan rewarded him by having him break down the team huddle after practice.

While Moody has his spot locked down, there’s a prominent defensive player who believes he can help out on special teams, too.

Lenoir said he has tried to lobby Schneider to be a return man. Lenoir does not have a pick-six in his first three NFL seasons. But the play he made against Purdy on Tuesday gives him even more confidence he can provide the team with game-changing plays with the ball in his hands.

“I told Schneider he’s going to want me as a return man,” Lenoir said. “If I get my hands on the ball this year, I’m taking it to the ‘zone and I’m not letting up.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast