The Kings will have at least one more home game this season.

By beating the Phoenix Suns 109-88 in the season finale on Sunday, Sacramento secured the No. 9 seed and home-court advantage in their 2025 Western Conference play-in game against the No. 10-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings and Mavericks are slated to play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, with the winner advancing to take on the loser of Tuesday's game between the No. 7 seed Golden State Warriors and No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Star center Domantas Sabonis finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while backup big Jonas Valančiūnas scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.

If the Kings win both play-in games this week, they would face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Sacramento won all three regular-season matchups against Dallas, with the last game coming on March 3.

Both teams will enter the play-in game with sub-.500 records, as the Kings finished the regular season at 40-42 and the Mavericks concluded a disappointing 39-43 campaign with a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kings and Mavericks have endured a lot of turmoil this season, but both have a chance to extend their campaigns this week.

