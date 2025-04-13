How many golfers have won the grand slam? Rory McIlroy looks to join exclusive club

It could be a grand finish on Sunday for Rory McIlroy. One that ends with him making history and finally putting on the green jacket.

In the final round of the Masters Tournament on Sunday, McIlroy will look to become the rare golfer to complete the sport’s career grand slam with victories in all four major tournaments.

The 35-year-old from Ireland already has victories in the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship, also known as the British Open.

He just needs a victory in the Masters to join one of golf’s most exclusive clubs — having attempted to do so at Augusta on 11 occasions, and coming agonizingly close multiple times.

McIlroy enters the final round on Sunday at 12-under for a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open winner seeking his first Masters victory.

McIlroy, after years of heartbreak at Augusta, will look to finally get his most elusive win.

Only 18 holes stand between him and a green jacket.

How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?

McIlroy has won four majors: the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and the 2014 British Open.

How many golfers have won the grand slam?

McIlroy is looking to become the sixth player to complete golf’s career grand slam:

Gene Sarazen - U.S. Open (1922), PGA Championship (1922), The Open Championship (1932), Masters (1935)

- U.S. Open (1922), PGA Championship (1922), The Open Championship (1932), Masters (1935) Ben Hogan - PGA Championship (1946), U.S. Open (1948), Masters (1951), The Open Championship (1953)

- PGA Championship (1946), U.S. Open (1948), Masters (1951), The Open Championship (1953) Gary Player — The Open Championship (1959), Masters (1961), PGA Championship (1962), U.S. Open (1965)

— The Open Championship (1959), Masters (1961), PGA Championship (1962), U.S. Open (1965) Jack Nicklaus — U.S. Open (1962), Masters (1963), PGA Championship (1963), The Open Championship (1966)

— U.S. Open (1962), Masters (1963), PGA Championship (1963), The Open Championship (1966) Tiger Woods - Masters (1997), PGA Championship (1999), U.S. Open (2000), Open Championship (2000)

How old is Rory McIlory?

McIlroy is 35 years old. He was born on May 4, 1989.

Tiger Woods was the youngest golfer to win golf’s career grand slam at 24 years old in 2000.

Has Rory McIlroy ever won the Masters?

No, but he has had seven top-10 finishes in the tournament.

What was Rory McIlroy’s best finish at the Masters?

McIlroy’s best finish in the Masters was in 2022 when he finished as runner-up behind Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy entered the final round 10 shots behind the lead but shot a career best 8-under 64 in the final round for a second-place finish.

In 2011, perhaps his most infamous Masters performance, McIlroy held a three-stroke lead in the final round before collapsing on the back nine — starting with a triple bogey on the 10th hole. He shot 8-over in the final round and finished tied for 15th.

When did Rory McIlroy's last win a major?

McIlroy last won a major tournament in 2014 when he was victorious at the PGA Championship.

How to watch the Masters

McIlroy is set to tee off Sunday in the final round at the Masters at 2:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins on CBS at 2 p.m. ET. The final round can also be streamed on Paramount+.

