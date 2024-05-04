Giants' Murphy angrily slams gear after injuring knee in downpour

The Giants might have lost their top two catchers to injuries in the span of 24 hours.

A few hours after Patrick Bailey was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list, veteran backup catcher Tom Murphy sustained a knee injury the second inning of the Giants' game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Tom Murphy slams his gear in frustration after apparently sustaining an injury in the second inning 😬 pic.twitter.com/4KaZoL8VJb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 5, 2024

Tom Murphy is being checked for a left knee injury, per Giants. Jakson Reetz would be the next man up in Triple-A if they need to make another move. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 5, 2024

The Giants and Phillies sat through a 70-minute rain delay and began playing in a downpour at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Murphy clearly wasn't happy in the dugout, slamming his catchers gear in frustration.

Blake Sabol, who was just recalled earlier on Saturday to take Bailey's roster spot, entered the game for Murphy.

Bailey took a foul tip off the mask in the first inning of the Giants' 4-3 loss to the Phillies on Saturday and left the game in the second inning.

With Joey Bart no longer in the organization, the Giants' catching depth will be tested if Murphy is forced to miss an extended period of time.

Jakson Reetz, a 28-year-old minor league journeyman currently playing for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, might be the next catcher to get the call by the Giants if Murphy is seriously hurt.

