Yaz amazingly makes Giants fan's birthday dream come true

Mike Yastrzemski made an impact before and during the Giants' 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday.

But Yastrzemski's third-inning solo home run wasn't the highlight of his Massachusetts homecoming this week.

Prior to Thursday's game, Yastrzemski made sure a young Giants fan received everything on her 11th-birthday wish list.

Yaz made sure this young fan will never forget their 11th birthday 🧡 pic.twitter.com/boPjUutDHa — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 3, 2024

The young fan had five things she wanted to accomplish Thursday and Yastrzemski helped her complete the list by not only taking a photo with her, but autographing her sign.

Yastrzemski, who was born about 26 miles north of Fenway in Andover, Mass., made his second career trip back to Boston as a member of the Giants. During the just-completed three-game series, he finished 2-for-7 with a homer and two RBI.

But he went 1-for-1 in making it the best birthday ever for one lucky 11-year-old.

