Shanahan not worried about Moody's ‘rough day' entering playoffs

Rookie 49ers kicker Jake Moody was a hot topic during coach Kyle Shanahan’s press conference after the 49ers' 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

After Moody's performance in the loss, where the kicker doinked a 38-yard field-goal attempt and sliced a second-quarter extra-point attempt, reporters were quick to ask Shanahan if he had any concerns as the 49ers prepare for the NFC playoffs.

“I mean, it’s never good when you miss, especially having two like that, an extra point. And I think it was his first inside the 40 [yard line] maybe all year, but he’s had a hell of a year,” Shanahan said. “He’s done a hell of a job up until this point. He just had a rough day today.”

Moody, the 49ers' third-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, headed into Sunday’s game on a tear, knocking down 60 consecutive PATs. Not only did the 24-year-old break that red-hot streak, but Moody also managed to miss the first field goal within the 40-yard line of his career.

The 49ers’ focus on Sunday was staying healthy -- the reason why Shanahan sat seven of his nine Pro Bowl players -- and taking some positive inertia into their playoff bye.

Moody’s misses didn’t necessarily give Shanahan and Co. that needed momentum, incentivizing reporters to question the coach on whether or not he plans on calling in a practice-squad kicker this week. Shanahan quickly shot down the question with high praise for the rookie out of Michigan.

“No, he’s been great all year," Shanahan told reporters. "I know he was rough on those two today, but, no, we are good with Jake.”

During the 49ers’ final drive of the game, late in the fourth quarter, Moody was seen kicking into the team’s sideline net in case he got a shot at redeeming himself with a game-winning field goal. But that opportunity was lost after quarterback Sam Darnold's game-sealing fumble.

Moody, who received uplifting pats on the shoulders from his teammates, will have to wait until the 49ers’ quest for a sixth Super Bowl kicks off, which will take place at Levi’s Stadium on either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21 in the NFC divisional round.

