Eagles' Cox issues fiery clap-back to Hargrave for practice comments

Javon Hargrave appears to have ruffled some feathers in his former team's locker room.

After the 49ers defensive tackle made waves for claiming San Francisco's practices were "more demanding" than the Philadelphia Eagles' in speaking with teammate Arik Armstead on the "Third and Long" podcast, former teammate and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox issued a response.

In speaking to reporters on Friday, Cox was asked about the Eagles' practice as they prepare for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday at Raymond James Stadium and offered a sly response to Hargrave's comments.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Fletcher Cox responds to Javon Hargrave’s comments about the #Eagles practices not being as hard compared to #49ers practices:



“We’re practicing today Hargrave, by the way. He said we don’t practice. We always practice around here and we practice hard when we practice.” pic.twitter.com/QMpcCwOUmw — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 12, 2024

"We practicing today, Hargrave, by the way," Cox said. "He said we don't practice. But yeah, we're practicing today. We always practice around here. We practice hard when we practice.

"The guys did a really good job, coach did a really good job of taking care of us. We know it's a long season, but we had some time off, so coach probably wants to get guys back on the grind, getting their hands right. Me, myself, I don't mind it. Good, physical practice. It'll be short, but I'm sure we need it."

In addition to claiming the 49ers' practices are more physical, Hargrave used an NBA analogy to contrast how the two teams prepare, comparing Philadelphia's practice style to the laidback nature of the Golden State Warriors and the 49ers to the Miami Heat.

Hargrave spent three seasons with the Eagles and played an integral role in Philadelphia's trip to Super Bowl LVII last season before signing a four-year, $84 million contract with San Francisco last offseason.

The 49ers got their revenge for last season's heartbreaking NFC Championship Game loss in a lopsided Week 13 victory over Philadelphia earlier this season. If the two teams were to face off again in the playoffs, potentially as soon as the divisional playoff round, it's safe to assume Cox and the Eagles will prepare with Hargrave's comments fresh on their minds.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast