49ers release veteran linebacker to create roster spot for Williams

The 49ers on Wednesday released veteran linebacker Ezekiel Turner to create a roster spot for defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Turner came to the 49ers in the offseason on a one-year, $1.15 million contract as an unrestricted free agent. The deal contained no guaranteed money, as Turner was added in order to compete for a spot on special teams.

Turner appeared in 80 games over the course of six NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He started three games on defense in his career. His main role with the Cardinals was as a core special-teams player.

The 49ers decided they did not need Turner because of a deep group of linebackers that includes Fred Warner, De’Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Curtis Robinson and seventh-round draft pick Tatum Bethune.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is expected to miss at least the first four games of the regular season as he recovers from an Achilles tear he sustained in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers signed Williams as a free agent after the club learned defensive tackle Kalia Davis would be out for approximately half of the regular season due to a knee injury, which will require surgery.

Williams has appeared in 97 games with 48 starts in his career. He registered 157 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his career with Kansas City, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brandon Staley, the 49ers’ new assistant head coach, was Williams’ head coach last season with the Chargers.

