49ers' Lenoir lauds ‘genius' Staley, compares impact to Shanahan

As training camp continues, Deommodore Lenoir and the rest of the 49ers' defense are starting to gel with new assistant coach Brandon Staley.

Speaking to the assembled media after Tuesday’s training camp practice, Lenoir was asked what he thought about working with Staley.

“He’s a genius,” Lenoir said. “I really respect him, as a coach and as a person, the joy he brings to our room, the knowledge [he brings], and how much he teaches us. It’s a blessing to have him here.

The 24-year-old was then asked to elaborate on any specific lessons he has learned from Staley.

“Playing the angles of football and playing the percentages,” Lenoir explained. “He told me the percentages of you getting a fade every down is less likely so why would you play that with the start of the downs. You’ve got the talent, just use your brain and the plays will come.”

This was not the only recent time Lenoir has voiced his admiration for his new defensive-minded coach, as he also appeared on the “Murph & Markus Podcast” on Tuesday morning to talk about Staley.

“It’s like having Kyle [Shanahan] on defense,” Lenoir said. “Just the knowledge that he brings to the room, how much guys respect him, it’s a blessing for him to be here with us.”

Given Shanahan’s insight on the offensive side of the ball, it’s a big compliment for Lenoir to give out.

Staley helped turn the Los Angeles Rams into one of the most dominant defensive units in the league during his stint as defensive coordinator during the 2020-2021 NFL season. His addition to San Francisco’s coaching staff comes in the wake of the firing of former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and the promotion of Nick Sorensen to fill that vacancy.

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are hoping that the coaching changes can reignite the 49ers defense after a shaky end to last season. With Wilks in charge, San Francisco struggled to contain the offenses of the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions during the NFC playoffs.

Then in Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers failed to contain Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he marched down the field in overtime to win and deny San Francisco the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Things have been working out so far for Staley and Sorensen as the 49ers move through training camp in preparation for the start of the NFL preseason in August.

