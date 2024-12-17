Lenoir declares he ‘lost all respect' for 49ers teammate Campbell

SANTA CLARA — Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell’s nine-year NFL career has consisted of 122 starts and a first-team All-Pro selection.

Those accomplishments just went down the drain in the eyes of at least one of his former teammates with the 49ers.

“When he first got signed, I was thinking in my head, like, we got another guy we can add to the defense who can contribute,” 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir said Monday.

“For that to happen, and him to do that, I just lost all respect.”

Campbell, 31, declined to enter the 49ers’ game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams as a backup when the team needed him the most. In a statement released Monday, general manager John Lynch announced Campbell was suspended for the final three games of the 2024 NFL season for conduct detrimental to the team.

On Monday, Campbell’s belongings were completely cleared from his locker stall at Levi's Stadium, and his name plate above his locker was removed.

After starting 12 of the first 13 games of the season, Campbell was moved into a backup role with Dre Greenlaw being cleared to make his return to action. Greenlaw was back on the field for the first time since sustaining a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl.

Greenlaw exited early in the third quarter as a precaution when he felt discomfort in his knee. Linebacker Dee Winters was unavailable because of a neck injury.

But when the 49ers’ coaching staff instructed Campbell to enter the game, he declined.

“I’ve never seen that,” Lenoir said. “That’s actually crazy, to quit on your team while they’re at battle. That just sucks.

“I’d never be a part of something like that. I got too much love for the game, too much pride to even tell the coach I’m not going into the game.

“I’m a person who’s going 110 percent every play. So if I’m hurt and the guy behind me is not backing me up and can’t go in or don’t want to go in, I feel like that’s being a cancer to the team.”

The 49ers signed Campbell as a free agent in March after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. Initially, the 49ers had a verbal agreement with linebacker Eric Kendricks. But Kendricks changed his mind and opted to sign instead with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lenoir said “never in a million years” would he have suspected Campbell would quit on the team.

“Him being here, we welcomed him with open arms,” Lenoir said. “So we would’ve never thought he’d do something like that. It’s crazy.”

Teammate Nick Bosa said he heard Campbell complaining about his role in the locker room before the game. But Lenoir said he anticipated Campbell being ready to play in an important NFC West game against the Los Angeles Rams in front of a national television audience.

“I saw him suiting up for the game, so I actually thought he was ready to play,” Lenoir said. “But I guess other things happened.”

