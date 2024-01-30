Lions superfan Eminem, 49ers fans trade barbs at NFC title game

There was so much to take in during and after the 49ers' improbable comeback win against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, that many fans might have missed the humorous back-and-forth that rapper Eminem had with The Faithful.

At the game on Sunday, noted Lions fan Eminem was seen beefing with 49ers fans at Levi’s Stadium, with the famous rapper exchanging some words and shaking his head in disappointment while being shouted at by San Francisco fans.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This was in addition to footage that showed Eminem flipping off fans at the beginning of the game, unsurprising behavior from the 15-time Grammy award winner who is known for his profanity-laced lyrics.

While Eminem and his fellow Lions fans did plenty of celebrating during the first half of the NFC title game as Detroit raced out to a 17-point lead, they ultimately lost the game in heartbreaking fashion.

Thanks to some clutch catches from Brandon Aiyuk along with some timely stops on defense, the 49ers were able to storm back to a 34-31 victory to advance to Super Bowl LVIII where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Super Bowl matchup will feature plenty of Taylor Swift mentions due to her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, don’t expect her to continue Eminem’s string of profane gestures.

San Francisco will square off against Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb 11. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a rematch of Super Bowl LIV which was won by the Chiefs 31-20.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast