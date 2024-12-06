Lenoir returns to 49ers practice, on track to play vs. Bears

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers expect to get one starter back on the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

However, defensive end Nick Bosa, left tackle Trent Williams and left guard Aaron Banks all appear likely to miss another game.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who was inactive for the game last week against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury, was a full participant in practice on Thursday, the 49ers reported.

Lenoir sustained a knee contusion in the 49ers’ 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Last week, he was sidelined for San Francisco's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Lenoir has been cleared for full activity and is expected to be back in the 49ers' starting lineup to face Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Running back Jordan Mason, who would have been in line to start for Christian McCaffrey, did not practice due to a high ankle sprain. The 49ers expect to place him on injured reserve, which would likely keep him out for the final five games of the regular season.

McCaffrey was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week with an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is set to start for the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The fourth-round draft pick from Louisville has 246 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 42 carries for a 5.9-yard average.

Bosa continues to be bothered by hip and oblique injuries, while Williams remains out with an ankle injury. Bosa and Williams have missed the 49ers’ past two games.

Banks sustained a concussion late in the 49ers’ game at Green Bay. He was inactive for last week’s game. He has not yet progressed through the NFL’s return-to-play concussion protocol.

Backups Jaylon Moore and Ben Bartch are in line to start at left tackle and left guard, respectively.

The 49ers could end up with a void to fill on special teams, too. Safety George Odum landed on the injury report, as he did not participate in practice due to a knee injury.

Here’s the 49ers practice participation report for Thursday:

49ers

Did not practice

G Aaron Banks (concussion)

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique)

RB Jordan Mason (ankle)

S George Odum (knee)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)

Full participation

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee)

DT Jordan Elliott (concussion)

DE Sam Okuayinonu (wrist)

RG Dominick Puni (shoulder)

Bears

Did not practice

G Ryan Bates (concussion)

S Elijah Hicks (ankle)

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion)

TE Marcedes Lewis (rest)

WR D.J. Moore (quadriceps)

RB D'Andre Swift (quadricep)

Limited

S Kevin Byard (shoulder)

C Coleman Shelton (knee)

Full participant

WR Keenan Allen (ankle)

T Darnell Wright (knee)

