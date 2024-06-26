Dak praises Kittle, claims tight ends are QB's ‘best friend'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., —The Dallas Cowboys might be a rival team of the 49ers during the NFL season, but quarterback Dak Prescott knows a good tight end when he sees one.

The NFC quarterback spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area while at Tight End University hosted by George Kittle, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and NFL alum Greg Olsen, and he shared why he believes the 49ers tight end is one of the best.

“A tight end is a quarterback’s best friend,” Prescott said. "You look around the league and you’re looking for guys who do it right and you don’t have to look any further than George Kittle.

“A guy that blocks, down in and down out, goes and catches passes. He never has to come off the field, no matter what the situation is, he’s a mismatch advantage. That’s what makes tight ends great and I’ve got a young great one Jake Ferguson as well. Love tight ends.”

Prescott attended all three days of the event, including two film study classroom sessions and two on-field workshops.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was thankful that Kittle had the vision to bring all of the tight ends together with the goal of sharing information and improving.

“It’s a great workout for me, just needing to throw anyways,” Prescott said. “Getting to come out here to throw to such elite guys, different body types, guys that run different really challenges myself a little bit.

“I always say a good quarterback can make anybody catch the ball. Had some fun challenging myself to do that, learning some new personnel, some new guys and it’s fun. I thank these guys for allowing me to come out.”

Prescott threw to several tight ends during the camp, including teammate Luke Schoonmaker, a second-year player out of Michigan. The group worked on getting off the line, route running, pass protection and run blocking.

“I think tight ends are a quarterback’s friend because they communicate so well and you’re on the same page and understand each other,” Prescott said. “Being able to use this as a resource to learn the tight end position even further, not only that, to speed up my process with Jake.

“[Also] to really be able to invest in what I’m learning out here to give to these young tight ends like Schoonmaker, some of my guys back in Dallas, to elevate their game and make sure that they are getting better and getting up to the speed of Jake as fast as they can.”

