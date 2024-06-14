Kittle claims Kelce doesn't rub Chiefs' Super Bowl wins in his face

While George Kittle and Travis Kelce are fierce competitors on the football field, they remain good friends outside of the game as well.

Speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Kittle was asked if his fellow tight end pal Kelce ever rubs in the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the 49ers in two recent Super Bowls.

“No, Travis and I are good friends, I’ve never gotten any type of animosity from Travis,” Kittle said. “He’s been nothing but a great friend, great sportsmanship.”

Patrick asked Kittle if Kelce ever gave him a hard time about the Super Bowl losses, prompting Kittle’s response.

“No, what a nice guy right?” Kittle told Patrick.

Finally, Patrick asked Kittle if he would talk trash Kelce if the roles were reversed and the 49ers had won those two Super Bowls over the Chiefs.

“No, I’d probably be the exact same,” Kittle said. “I’m not much of a sh-- talker, Dan. I’m all for good vibes, just positive vibes out there.”

Kittle and Kelce are friends and founded Tight End University together, a three-day football camp specially designed for the tight end position. Both players have helped revolutionize the tight end, transforming the position into an explosive receiving option and forcing NFL defenses to cover them like a wide receiver.

Kittle and the 49ers will look to make another deep run in the NFL playoffs this upcoming season, which could end with yet another showdown with Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

