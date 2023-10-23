Wild CMC stat displays 49ers star's ridiculous knack for scoring TDs 

Another strong Christian McCaffrey performance was among the few silver linings from the 49ers' 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

McCaffrey totaled 96 yards with a pair of touchdowns, tying him with Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for the league lead with 11.

The 11 touchdowns McCaffrey has been responsible for this season are more than the Giants, Titans, Jets, Bengals, Steelers, and Buccaneers have recorded as an entire team through seven weeks.

After being a key name to monitor on the injury report in the lead-up to Monday night's game, McCaffrey was ultimately responsible for the only two touchdowns the 49ers' offense was able to score against the Vikings, marking the second consecutive week an opponent held their high-flying offense was held under 20 points.

That's the first time the 49ers have been held under 20 points in consecutive games since Week 7 of the 2021 season.

McCaffrey has accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' 24 offensive touchdowns this season and has found the end zone in an NFL-record 16 consecutive games.

