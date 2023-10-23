CMC makes NFL history vs. Vikings with TD in 16th straight game

Christian McCaffrey made NFL history Monday night in Minnesota.

The 49ers running back found the end zone on a three-yard run late in the first half Monday against the Vikings, extending his touchdown streak to an NFL-record 16 games. McCaffrey now is the first player in league history to score a scrimmage touchdown in 16 consecutive contests.

16 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A TD FOR CMC 🔥



pic.twitter.com/C6sKTZTQKY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 24, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McCaffrey surpassed Baltimore Colts halfback Lenny Moore (1963-64), Washington running back John Riggins (1983) and Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson (1974-75), who all scored scrimmage touchdowns in 15 straight games.

There's still one more record to chase, however.

Moore owns the all-time record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown of any kind, scoring in 17 straight contests from 1963 to '64. McCaffrey can surpass Moore's record by scoring touchdowns in the 49ers' next two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 49ers trail the Vikings 16-7 at halftime. McCaffrey tallied 35 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown and one fumble over the first two quarters and was not targeted in the passing game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast