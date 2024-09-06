How to watch 49ers-Jets Week 1 NFL game live online, on TV

Is this San Francisco's last chance at a Super Bowl run before its window shuts?

That'll be the premier question on the team's mind as it enters the 2024 campaign hoping to avenge a second recent Super Bowl loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But while questions remain, some were answered as Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams returned to the field among respective contract situations, which will bolster Kyle Shanahan's offense.

With a lengthy offseason now in the past, the 49ers will first take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets to begin its Lombardi Trophy quest. Here's what to know to catch the game:

When is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

The 49ers and Jets will meet on Monday, Sept. 9.

What time is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

49ers-Jets will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-by), Troy Aikman (color) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 8 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to live stream 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

Mobile app: ESPN mobile app, NFL mobile app