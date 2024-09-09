Two ways CMC can make NFL history in 49ers' season opener vs. Jets

In his first full season with the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey shattered records while making franchise and league history throughout the 2023 NFL campaign.

Heading into San Francisco's 2024 season-opening clash against the New York Jets on Monday night, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year can continue etching his name in the history books.

McCaffrey recorded both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in four games last season -- the most in the NFL -- bringing his career total of such games to 15. With a combination of both touchdowns in the "Monday Night Football" spectacle against the Jets, McCaffrey would surpass Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk (15) for the most such games ever.

Here are the players with the most rushing and receiving touchdown games in league history, per NFL game notes:

| PLAYER | TEAM(S) | GAMES

| Marshall Faulk HOF | St. Louis Rams, Indianapolis | 15

| Christian McCaffrey | Carolina, San Francisco | 15

| Lenny Moore HOF | Baltimore Colts | 12

| Brian Westbrook | Philadelphia | 12

But that's not all.

McCaffrey, 28, enters the 2024 campaign with 52 rushing touchdowns and 29 receiving touchdowns in his career. With a touchdown reception against New York, he would join Faulk and Moore as the only players in NFL history with at least 50 rushing touchdowns and 30 receiving touchdowns.

The players with at least 50 rushing touchdowns and 30 touchdown receptions in NFL history:

| PLAYER | TEAM(S) | RUSHING TDs | REC. TDs

| Marshall Faulk HOF | St. Louis Rams, Indianapolis | 100 | 36

| Lenny Moore HOF | Baltimore Colts | 63 | 48

| Christian McCaffrey | Carolina, San Francisco | 52* | 29*



* Entering Monday night

Pretty elite company, eh?

Last season, McCaffrey led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) and rushing yards (1,459), tied for first in scrimmage touchdowns (21) and ranked fourth in rushing touchdowns (14).

After missing the majority of training camp with calf and Achilles injuries, the All-Pro back was cleared for action last week but listed as questionable for the Week 1 showdown. All signs indicate he will be available for Monday's game -- and primed to continue his historic dominance on the gridiron.

