Watch Adames hilariously troll Rodríguez after another epic play

The rivalry between Willy Adames and Julio Rodríguez was one of the best highlights in this weekend's Giants vs. Seattle Mariners series at Oracle Park.

It started Friday in San Francisco's 10-9 walk-off win over Seattle, when a leaping Adames robbed his good friend, Rodríguez, of a hit in the fifth inning, which left the Mariners slugger stunned.

WHAT A CATCH BY ADAMES 😱 pic.twitter.com/U95d8RaChq — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2025

J-Rod couldn't believe Adames made this play 😂 pic.twitter.com/BLCXqRvlyC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2025

Rodríguez got his revenge in the Giants' 4-1 win over Seattle on Saturday, throwing out Adames at second base after the Giants shortstop attempted to stretch a single into a double.

Julio Rodríguez threw out Willy Adames and had to remind him to not run on him 😂 pic.twitter.com/nTfGQ6dgEQ — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

The rivalry continued in the series finale on Sunday, when Adames, ranging far to his left at shortstop, again robbed Rodríguez of a hit on a ground ball up the middle. Rodríguez, again, was not happy.

Adames robs Rodriguez again 😅 pic.twitter.com/QMc1jdLUq6 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025

J-Rod is so sick of Willy 😂 pic.twitter.com/OB7Ma6PC0u — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025

While both stars made impressive plays against one another, it was Adames and the Giants who had the upper-hand against Rodríguez and the Mariners this weekend.



