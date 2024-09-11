Rapoport believes 49ers' McCaffrey ‘a long shot' to play vs. Vikings

It appears increasingly likely that star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss a second consecutive game to open the 2024 NFL season.

After he was a surprising late scratch hours before San Francisco's Week 1 win over the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium with Achilles tendinitis, McCaffrey could miss the 49ers' Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday morning and provided a less-than-encouraging update on McCaffrey based on information he has gathered.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"'If he was on the field' is now the big question for Christian McCaffrey and it feels to me, just taking stock of the situation, talking to people involved, that Christian McCaffrey is a long shot to play this week against the Minnesota Vikings," Rapoport said.

Ever since joining the 49ers in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season, McCaffrey has been an integral piece of coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

While the reigning Offensive Player of the Year's absence certainly would be a big blow to San Francisco's game plan against Minnesota, backup running back Jordan Mason proved against the Jets he is more than capable of filling in for his star teammate.

And while McCaffrey has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's game, it appears Mason might have another opportunity to showcase what he can do as the 49ers' starter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast