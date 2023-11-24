CMC drops funny Frankenstein quip in explaining viral helmet meme

Christian McCaffrey is a well-oiled machine on the football field, and the 49ers star running back proved exactly that in San Francisco's 31-13 Thanksgiving feast of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

His robotic-like abilities went from a figurative saying to a literal incident on the sideline in the second quarter Thursday night when the NBC broadcast showed McCaffrey undergoing helmet surgery.

The shot of McCaffrey immediately went viral on social media and after the game, McCaffrey explained what was going on.

"The back of [the helmet] broke," McCaffrey explained. "So they had to go in and get a new one. I guess they keep two helmets, I didn't know that. So they were making sure the chin strap fit on the second helmet. So that was the second helmet while the EQ guys came in and were fixing the first helmet.

"So luckily I got the first helmet back and I only had to play one drive with the second helmet."

Christian McCaffrey loved the turkey but wishes he got some sweet potatoes postgame 😂🍗 pic.twitter.com/7lKsH1f4me — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

It was the perfect opportunity for the "Christian McCaffrey is a robot" memes to overflow the football world.

Robot, machine and AI were some of the terms fans used to describe McCaffrey and the viral moment. But the All-Pro running back shared a unique reference of his own.

"Frankenstein," he said. "I felt like Frankenstein."

McCaffrey went off for 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the win. He and his robotics will hope to keep the momentum going as the 49ers push for a trip back to the Super Bowl.

