49ers' McCaffrey draws perfect robot label after in-game helmet repair

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The robot that is Christian McCaffrey was on autopilot in the 49ers' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field and needed a mid-game software upgrade.

McCaffrey carried the ball 15 times for 87 rushing yards and two scores on the ground with four receptions for 17 receiving yards through the air.

After scoring his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter, the NBC broadcast showed McCaffrey on the 49ers' sideline having work done on his helmet. The shot immediately went viral and the jokes had no trouble writing themselves.

If there was any remaining doubt McCaffrey was a robot before the Thanksgiving Day clash, there shouldn't be anymore.

Literally.

McCaffrey and the 49ers enjoyed a 24-3 lead over the rival Seahawks heading into halftime, and both sides of the ball were firing on all cylinders for San Francisco.

