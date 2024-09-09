CMC ruled out of 49ers' season opener with calf, Achilles injuries

SANTA CLARA — After Christian McCaffrey went through a couple of practices last week, he brushed aside any questions about his availability being in doubt for the 49ers’ 2024 NFL regular-season opener.

However, the 49ers had different ideas.

McCaffrey was listed among the seven inactive players for the 49ers’ game against the New York Jets on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium. The star running back was limited in every practice last week with calf and Achilles injuries.

“It’s not a concern with me,” said McCaffrey on Friday. He added that there was no doubt in his mind he would be play against the Jets.

In listing McCaffrey as inactive, it is clear the organization does not want to take any chances so early in the season with their versatile star.

Coach Kyle Shanahan on Aug. 6 described McCaffrey’s injury as a calf strain that was not expected to be a long-term injury. He returned to practice last week after missing a month of practice time.

McCaffrey is coming off a season in which he was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for a league-best 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. He was third in the NFL MVP voting behind Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.

With McCaffrey not in uniform to face the Jets, the 49ers will turn to Jordan Mason in a starting role. The team’s backup running backs are veteran Patrick Taylor Jr. and rookie Isaac Guerendo.

Three other 49ers players were listed as inactive due to injuries: Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle).

The 49ers’ other inactive players for Monday's game are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. and offensive lineman Ben Bartch.

Dobbs will suit up for the game as the team’s emergency No. 3 quarterback behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Brandon Allen.

Earlier in the day, the 49ers elevated defensive end Sam Okuayinonu and safety Tracy Walker III from the practice squad to serve in backups roles on Monday night.

