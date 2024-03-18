Ward teases recruiting former Bills All-Pro CB White to 49ers

Even in the NFL offseason, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is staying busy trying to improve the team.

Ward took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, where he hinted at recruiting free agent cornerback Tre'Davious White -- whom he shares an agent with -- to join him in San Francisco's secondary.

We got the same agent if y’all want him lmk. https://t.co/BsoX5RSuag — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) March 18, 2024

Ward previously had tagged the Universal Sports & Entertainment Mgmt. account, citing that White's addition in the back end of the 49ers' defense would be a "hand in glove fit."

White, who turned 29 in January, was released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this month after seven seasons with the team that included a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2019 when he led the NFL with six interceptions.

Buffalo selected the LSU product No. 27 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he consistently was viewed as one of the best defensive backs in the game before suffering season-ending injuries in 2021 (Torn ACL) and 2023 (Torn Achilles).

The 49ers have a strong foundation with Ward coming off an All-Pro season and Deommodore Lenoir establishing himself as a bonafide NFL starter, but the addition of a player of White's caliber would intrigue even the strongest secondaries.

