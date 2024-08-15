Ward has comically blunt response to 49ers' cancelled joint practices

It's safe to say Charvarius Ward isn't crestfallen about the 49ers' cancelled joint practices with the New Orleans Saints in Irvine this week.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan made the decision earlier in the week after seeing injuries mount within his squad during training camp.

When asked Wednesday if he was disappointed about that verdict, Ward had a very matter-of-fact reply:

"No, not at all."

Now just over two weeks into 49ers training camp, Ward seems to be in a good rhythm practicing and improving against his teammates.

After all, with the frequent scuffles and altercations that come with joint practices, as well as simply spending some extra days on the road, it's hard to blame him for preferring the relative convenience of Santa Clara.

"I just want to stay in my comfort zone," Ward elaborated. "We can focus on ourselves and get better, compete against each other. I think we would've gotten the same amount of good work down there as we would've up here.

"I just like being home, being up here."

Given the 49ers' abundance of stars all over their squad, Ward isn't worried about the need for added competitiveness or tension that joint practices can provide.

"I feel like we got some of the best intensity practices in the NFL," he declared. "I've been on a couple teams -- obviously Kansas City definitely practices really hard, but I feel like we match that intensity that they practice at.

"We're going to always push ourselves every day in practice to get better and better. We measure against ourselves, so I think that's what's best for us in my opinion."

Likewise, San Francisco defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen had no qualms with the decision.

"The decision was about what's best for the team to make us ready for Week 1," Sorensen told reporters after training camp practice concluded Wednesday. "I think it was just the right decision, and how [Shanahan] explained it to everybody was exactly what he felt."

Nick Sorensen weighs in on Kyle Shanahan's decision to cancel joint practices with the Saints pic.twitter.com/CanOEu22f5 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 14, 2024

So, at a time when San Francisco is at odds with a star player in the case of Brandon Aiyuk, at least there seems to be plenty of harmony with this move by the organization.

