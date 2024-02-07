Glazer says Purdy is ‘unflappable,' a ‘terror' in second half of games

The Brock Purdy quarterback debate rages on, and there appears to be a new development every week.

While some continue to debate his place among NFL signal-callers, the second-year quarterback has dispelled the notion he can't come from behind to win games after consecutive comeback wins over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt for an interview on Wednesday at Super Bowl Radio Row, where he was asked what aspects of the 49ers' game could present problems for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

"The physicality," Glazer told Britt. "Many of these guys, it's a street fight. And you know what, let's stop talking about Brock Purdy and what kind of quarterback he is. He's a winner, stop with the 'game-manager' [talk], he's a winner.

"And now we've learned too, second half, he's a terror. So you may think you've got him roped in the first half and you don't. He is way more than what everyone is saying that he is. They are a really physical team with a quarterback that is absolutely unflappable."

Purdy did not play well for most of San Francisco's divisional-round win over the Packers, but led the eventual game-winning drive that resulted in a Christian McCaffrey go-ahead touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Purdy then followed up his resilient performance against the Packers by erasing a 17-point deficit in San Francisco's NFC Championship Game win over the Lions.

While some continue to label him a "game manager," it's obvious to Glazer and many others that Purdy simply is a winner and continues to deliver when it matters most.

