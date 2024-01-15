How Purdy sees himself fitting into 49ers' Super Bowl pursuit

Pressure makes diamonds.

During the 2024 NFL playoffs, all eyes will be on Brock Purdy as the 24-year-old quarterback tries to lead the 49ers to their sixth Super Bowl victory in his second postseason run.

Purdy believes that San Francisco has the right people to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area, identifying his crucial role in the process.

The second-year signal-caller explained where he fits into the 49ers’ Super Bowl pursuit in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Talk,” which debuted XX night.

“We've got a great team, staff, ownership,” Purdy told Maiocco. “We have everything in terms of what it takes. How can I make the right decisions? How can I be aggressive? How can I be smart and protect the ball? That's my job. I've got to be a point guard and distribute it to the right guys.”

While acknowledging San Francisco’s top-to-bottom talent, Purdy understands the 49ers likely will only go as far as he takes them.

In 2023, the Iowa State product led the 49ers to a 2-1 record in the playoffs before being knocked out of the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia because of a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. San Francisco’s playoff hopes were put to rest when Purdy was.

However, in Purdy’s small postseason sample size, he has been the “point guard” the 49ers need.

Across three NFC playoff starts last year, Purdy completed 41 of 63 pass attempts for 569 yards, good for three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Purdy also completed 69.4 percent of passes over 16 games during the 2023 NFL season, throwing for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a handful of records. He added 15 first downs and two scores on the ground.

If Purdy plays anything like he did last postseason or as the MVP candidate he is this season, the 49ers will be in good shape.

After his debut postseason run ended due to injury, expect Purdy to show the world what football missed out on last time.

